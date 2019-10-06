Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Regional News
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Kids Read School Menus
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Oregon Taco Bell customer who slashed man’s throat sentenced to 7 years in prison, report says
Jimmy Carter falls at home days after 95th birthday
Hurricane Dorian stunner: Bahamas dog survives in rubble for weeks, rescuers say
Suspect charged with murders of 4 homeless men in New York City
Video
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
KOLRful Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Border Report Tour
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
Interactive Radar
Report It
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
The Big Game
SEC Football
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Mason Rudolph suffers concussion, leaves Ravens-Steelers game after receiving big hit
Top Stories
MLB playoffs: Nationals will start Anibal Sanchez, not Max Scherzer, in NLDS Game 3 vs. Dodgers
Minnesota Vikings fine Stefon Diggs over $200G for unexcused absences
Evangel posts second most school points in homecoming shutout
Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley criticizes Braves fans for tomahawk chop: ‘It’s just disrespectful’
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Baltimore Ravens
Mason Rudolph suffers concussion, leaves Ravens-Steelers game after receiving big hit