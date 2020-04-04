Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Courageous Conversations
Kids Read School Menus
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Coronavirus
Top Stories
U.S. Surgeon General demonstrates how to make face masks at home
Missouri recruiting medical professionals who are not working
RFK granddaughter took family to Maryland to escape coronavirus, husband says
Fields of green: Mild winter, no games aid ballpark grass
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Extravaganza
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
KOLRful Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
Interactive Radar
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
Top Stories
Saturday, April 4 Forcast
Video
Top Stories
Friday, April 3 Overnight Forecast
Video
Friday, April 3 Morning Forecast
Video
Thursday, April 2 Overnight Forecast
Video
Thursday, April 2 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
NFL Draft
KC Blitz
The Big Game
SEC Football
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Big Race – Daytona
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Drury’s Nunn sees 14 title career reach sudden end
Video
‘I’m back, KC’: Sammy Watkins and Chiefs reportedly reach deal
Springfield Cards help community while waiting for season
Video
Twitter: Tata in, Dixon out for MSU Bears
Video
Living Ozarks
Pet Connection
Tell Me A Story
In This Together
Contests / Events
Weather Tour
Auto Racing Challenge
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Obituaries
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
Don’t Miss
Horoscopes
Lottery
Home For The Holidays
Veterans Voices
Japan 2020
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2020
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
ballpark
Fields of green: Mild winter, no games aid ballpark grass
Trending Stories
BREAKING: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces statewide “stay-at-home” order
Video
COVID Case #8 Jasper County, investigation determines not travel related; Mo C-19 At a Glance
Walmart to limit the number of customers in stores due to COVID-19
Video
RFK granddaughter took family to Maryland to escape coronavirus, husband says
Two well-known stores are making changes due to COVID-19
Video