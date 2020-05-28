august ballot

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Top Stories
Protesters clash with police in Minneapolis for second night in a row
Top Stories
Second lawsuit filed against Missouri Medicaid expansion
Lake of the Ozarks business owner defends hosting crowded pool parties
Video
Fugitive UConn student suspected in 2 murders is arrested in Maryland
Video
Missouri’s Hawley: It’s time for the Coast Guard to act on duck boats
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Nguyen-Win-Situation
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
DO Try This at Home
School Visit
Top Stories
Thursday, May 28 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday, May 27 Evening Forecast
Video
Wednesday, May 27 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, May 26 Overnight Forecast
Video
Tuesday, May 26 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
NFL Draft
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Rehagen named new Springfield Catholic Football Head Coach
Video
Top Stories
Finding Baseball
Video
WTT, Lasers off to the Greenbrier
Video
Getting back in the game
Video
Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson match with NFL stars could raise $10M for coronavirus relief
GRADUATE TOGETHER OZARKS
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Tell Me A Story
Ozarks Heroes
In This Together
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Weather Tour
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
august ballot
Second lawsuit filed against Missouri Medicaid expansion
Trending Stories
All Great Clips locations in Springfield are temporarily closing due to threats
Video
Live Stream
Bomb threat in Republic causes Wal-Mart evacuation
Video
Learn about the underwater Missouri town
Video
Active shooter stopped after being run over by a soldier
Video