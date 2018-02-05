Skip to content
Arrest
Woman Charged with Stealing in Osage Beach
Early Morning Shooting Between Woman, Boyfriend
Lebanon Man Sentenced to 34 Years on Several Charges
Rogers Teen Arrested in Connection to Murder at Super 8 Motel
Arrest Made in Early Morning Shooting in Rogers
Pregnant Wife Gives CPR to Husband in Cardiac Arrest Day Before Giving Birth
Police Search for Suspect who fled arrest
Dallas County Residents React to Arrest Made in Murder of Married Couple
Deputies Smash Out Man’s Windows After He Refuses To ID Himself
Multiple Workers at a Mexican Restaurant in Marshfield have been Arrested by ICE
Man Arrested after Vehicle Pursuit
Woman Charged with Making False Police Report That Cost City $28,000
Mom arrested after video of smoking baby goes viral
Shooting in Polk County Leaves 1 Injured, 1 in Custody
Police Chase, Tase Mountain Home Man, Arrest for Possession of Meth