Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Regional News
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Kids Read School Menus
Elections
Top Stories
Mother, young son found dead in car found in Missouri pond
Mom removed daughter from nursing home, killed
Kansas City district falsified attendance data; owes state
New Jersey school district turns to virtual reality to show how bullying feels
Video
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
KOLRful Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Border Report Tour
Video Center
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
The Big Game
SEC Football
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Bear seniors reflect before final game
Top Stories
KC Blitz: Chiefs versus the Chargers
Stec sentimental about Senior Day
MSU Men’s Soccer to host first playoff game
NFL releases statement on Colin Kaepernick’s decision to move workout location
Veterans Voices
Report It
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Home For The Holidays
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
CMA Awards
Hispanic Heritage Month
Lone Star NYE 2020
Professionals
Bentley Skincare & Wellness
Search
Search
Search
Apricot Lane Boutique
Apricot Lane Boutique-11/20/19
Trending Stories
Former extended-stay motel manager shares why she thinks so many are going under in Branson
UPDATE: Remains of John Hacker found
Springfield man sentenced to 10 years for shooting at a federal probation officer
Man arrested after 7 human trafficking victims found in car during traffic stop, police say
Mom removed daughter from nursing home, killed