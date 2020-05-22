andrea dobler

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Top Stories
Memorial Day and Labor Day are the deadliest days, according to MoDOT
Video
Top Stories
Local hair salons react to COVID-19 exposure from Great Clips hairstylist
Video
Missouri Highway Patrol using all available troopers on Memorial Day
Video
VIDEO: Two brothers save a drowning man while boating in New York
Video
Ozarks Tonight: An unusual family heirloom
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Nguyen-Win-Situation
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
DO Try This at Home
School Visit
Top Stories
Saturday, May 23 Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Friday, May 22 Overnight Forecast
Video
Friday, May 22 Morning Forecast
Video
Thursday, May 21 Overnight Forecast
Video
Thursday, May 21 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
NFL Draft
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Diestelkamp gives back to the next generation
Video
Top Stories
Lake Report: Stockton May 22nd
Video
Back to the Track: Get ready to preview NASCAR’s longest race, watch live at 3 p.m.
Video
MSU to open sports facilities for voluntary workouts
Video
NCAA to allow Division 1 athletes back on campus June 1st
Video
GRADUATE TOGETHER OZARKS
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Tell Me A Story
Ozarks Heroes
In This Together
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Weather Tour
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
andrea dobler
Local hair salons react to COVID-19 exposure from Great Clips hairstylist
Video
Trending Stories
84 potentially exposed after Springfield hairstylist works while showing COVID-19 symptoms
Video
Meet Biscuits and Gravy, the two-faced Oregon kitten
Video
Local hair salons react to COVID-19 exposure from Great Clips hairstylist
Video
More details from autopsy reports on Kobe Bryant, daughter
Greene Co. to receive COVID-19 testing site as part of governor’s new plan to increase testing