Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Kids Read School Menus
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Missouri temporarily allowing sales of alcohol in unoriginal containers
Video
Top Stories
Greene County Leaders Discuss Future of “Stay At Home” Order
Video
COVID-19 causes paraprofessionals to be out of work
Video
2020 Census may be pushed back
Video
Amazon loosens restrictions on third party sellers
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
The Mel Robbins Show
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
Interactive Radar
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
Top Stories
Tuesday, April 14 Overnight Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday, April 14 Morning Forecast
Video
Monday, April 13 Overnight Forecast
Video
Monday, April 13 Morning Forecast
Video
Sunday, April 12 Overnight Forecast
Video
NFL Draft
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
NFL Draft
KC Blitz
The Big Game
SEC Football
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Big Race – Daytona
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Local golf courses adapting to COVID-19
Video
Former Royals, Cubs manager Jim Frey dies at age 88
Drury names Amy Eagan as new Lady Panthers head coach
Video
Colby Cave, Oilers forward, dies at 25 after suffering brain bleed
Living Ozarks
Pet Connection
Tell Me A Story
In This Together
Contests / Events
Weather Tour
Auto Racing Challenge
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
Don’t Miss
Horoscopes
Lottery
Japan 2020
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Professionals
Ask Asa: A Virtual Town Hall
Yes Were Open
Yes Were Open Business Directory Form
Morrison and Webster
US Baseball League
Search
Search
Search
allowing sales
Missouri temporarily allowing sales of alcohol in unoriginal containers
Video
Trending Stories
Greene County Leaders Discuss Future of “Stay At Home” Order
Video
Motorcyclist ticketed for violating “Stay at Home” order tells his story, SPD comments on incident
Video
Unpaid child support can impact your stimulus checks
Video
U.S. Surgeon General demonstrates how to make face masks at home
Track your government stimulus check