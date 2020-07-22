Skip to content
Fort Hood soldier’s body found near base; 3rd death in month
Community comes together to give massive tip to servers around the RGV #VenmoChallenge
Two killed when pickup truck hits tow truck operator and driver he was trying to help
Police come through with sweet surprise after 7-year-old girl calls 911 for ice cream
Powerful 7.8 quake hits Alaska isles; tsunami threat over
Wednesday, July 22 Morning Forecast
Tuesday, July 21 Overnight Forecast
Tuesday, July 21 Morning Forecast
Monday, July 20 Overnight Forecast
Monday, July 20 Morning Forecast
NFL 2020 preseason canceled after Players Association agrees to plan, source tells AP
Golfers take to Highland Springs for Price Cutter Charity Championship
Lasers beat Empire, win second WTT match
Carlos Martinez back in Cardinals starting rotation
Lasers rally falls short against Philly 22-17
Alaska isles
Powerful 7.8 quake hits Alaska isles; tsunami threat over
Alligator found in Lake Taneycomo
Springfield receives nearly 1,000 complaints in first week of mask ordinance
David Leong, creator of Springfield-Style Cashew Chicken, dies at 99
Local News
3-year-old girl dies after being found in hot car, sister in critical condition