Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Kids Read School Menus
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Gottlieb says WHO should investigate China’s handling of initial coronavirus outbreak
Video
Top Stories
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discharged from London hospital as condition improves
Prayer drive for those on the front lines of COVID-19
Kansas City police investigate after man shot dead on Easter
Police searching for prankster who cost NJ pizzerias ‘thousands’ with fake coronavirus donation orders
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
The Mel Robbins Show
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
Interactive Radar
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
Top Stories
Sunday, April 12 Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Saturday, April 11 Overnight Forecast
Video
Saturday, April 11 Forecast
Video
Friday, April 10 Overnight Forecast
Video
Friday, April 10 Morning Forecast
Video
NFL Draft
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
NFL Draft
KC Blitz
The Big Game
SEC Football
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Big Race – Daytona
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Colby Cave, Oilers forward, dies at 25 after suffering brain bleed
Spring collegiate athletes face tough choice on returning
Video
Tom Brady having issue with privacy at Tampa mansion
MSHSAA cancels Spring sports
Living Ozarks
Pet Connection
Tell Me A Story
In This Together
Contests / Events
Weather Tour
Auto Racing Challenge
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
Don’t Miss
Horoscopes
Lottery
Japan 2020
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Professionals
Ask Asa: A Virtual Town Hall
Yes Were Open
Yes Were Open Business Directory Form
Morrison and Webster
US Baseball League
Search
Search
Search
alarming
Nursing homes deaths soar past 2,600 in alarming surge