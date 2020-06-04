Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
GRADUATE TOGETHER OZARKS
Top Stories
Ozarks Tonight: FosterAdopt Connect
Video
Ozarks Tonight: Nixa summer school
Video
Nurse manager gives pillowcases to patients in the hospital
Video
Did you miss Springfield’s State of the City address this morning? Watch it here.
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Nguyen-Win-Situation
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
DO Try This at Home
Top Stories
Thursday, June 4 Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Storms leave thousands without power in Greene and Christian County
Video
Thursday, June 4 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, June 3 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wednesday, June 3 Morning Forecast
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
NFL Draft
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Mizzou’s Drinkwitz: “Not us-them, it’s right-wrong”
Video
Top Stories
Missouri State wants to be an agent of change for social justice
Video
AP source: NBA owners approve 22-team season restart plan
Drew Brees apologizes for flag comments: ‘We all need to listen’
Drew Brees apologizes for anthem comments after backlash from teammates, others
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Tell Me A Story
Ozarks Heroes
In This Together
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Weather Tour
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
adoptive
Ozarks Tonight: FosterAdopt Connect
Video
Trending Stories
Lake levels rising could lead to flooding in Branson
Video
Missouri starts up the Extended Benefits Program for the unemployed
Video
Branson Wonderworks Opens this Friday
Video
Health Department announces potential COVID-19 exposures in Springfield
Springfield officials release resolution over protests for George Floyd and police brutality
Video