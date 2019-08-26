Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Regional News
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Top Stories
Home prices in some Virginia suburbs have shot up $100,000 – thank Amazon
New seeds may help cotton farmers in face of drought, climate change
2 killed in shooting outside Kansas City community center
One killed in crash on Missouri 137
Watch
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Storm Preparedness
Report It
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Bears excited to open the season Thursday
Top Stories
Springfield Cards announce free shuttle service
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck confirms he’s retiring from the NFL
MSU holds annual Maroon-White volleyball scrimmage
Colt’s quarterback retires
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers
ad revenue
Companies make millions off kid influencers, and the law hasn’t kept up
The Latest: UN chief warns of ‘dramatic climate emergency’
Community Calendar