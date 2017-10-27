Skip to content
Day 3 of #GirlfriendGetaway brought goats, fishes, and new drivers
A local school is teaching students how to manage their financial aid
Is tanning still cool? Young people are wearing more sunscreen
Ladies from a local nursing home competed in a pageant
Summer safety day; summer heat could be the difference between life and death
The Girlfriend Getaway begins day 3 in a North Arkansas cavern
Wednesday, June 19 Overnight Forecast
Wednesday, June 19 Morning Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Overnight Forecast
Tuesday, June 18 Morning Forecast
Monday, June 17 Overnight Forecast
Monday, June 17 Evening Forecast
Abduction
Two teenage girls nearly abducted by a man in Newton County, Arkansas, Authorities are investigating
Two Arrests Made in Stolen Vehicle, Abduction of Infant
BREAKING: 2 Arrested in Amber Alert Case of Stolen Vehicle, Abduction of Infant
UPDATE: Woman Found Safe After Abducted from Nixa Walmart Parking Lot
Springfield Rep. to Pre-File Hailey’s Law Bill Friday
Police Search for Man Wanted in Abduction of 14 Year old Girl