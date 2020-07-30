Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
COVID-19: Back To School
Your Take Viewer Poll
Top Stories
84th Annual Ozark Empire Fair opens to the public despite COVID-19 pandemic
Video
COVID-19 cases leveling off, Springfield Health Department credits masking ordinance
Video
Missouri’s Special Session costs thousands for taxpayers
Video
SEARCH OVER: Newton County Police find 10-year-old boy
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Thursday, July 30 Overnight Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Thursday, July 30 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, July 29 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wednesday, July 29 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, July 28 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Lasers end Greenbrier experience with WTT victory
Top Stories
DMGB: Perry, Eagles blend through summer camp
Video
SEC goes conference only for football
Blue Jays series at Philadelphia called off after two Phillies staffers test positive
Chiefs’ Williams opts out of 2020 season
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Weather Tour
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Search
Search
Search
84th
84th Annual Ozark Empire Fair opens to the public despite COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Trending Stories
MoDOT asking people to apply for their winter operations
Video
Weather
COVID-19 cases leveling off, Springfield Health Department credits masking ordinance
Video
Local News
Live Stream