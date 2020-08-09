Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
COVID-19: Back To School
Your Take Viewer Poll
Top Stories
5.1-magnitude quake hits North Carolina; no damage reported
Gun violence results in multiple killings throughout St. Louis City and St. Louis County
Video
Over 250 students and teachers quarantined in Georgia district after first week of school
TikTok to file lawsuit against Trump Administration over order banning app in US
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Sunday, August 9 Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Saturday, August 8 Overnight Forecast
Video
Saturday, August 8 Forecast
Video
Friday, August 7 Overnight Forecast
Video
Friday, August 7 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Missouri Valley football moves conference action to the Spring
Video
Top Stories
Cardinals schedule set for return to action
Video
Remembering Hall of Fame coach Jerry Kirksey
Video
Petrino doubtful Bears will play Oklahoma on the 29th
Video
MSHSAA on schedule for fall football
Video
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Weather Tour
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
5.1 magnitude
5.1-magnitude quake hits North Carolina; no damage reported
Trending Stories
Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces potential high-risk community exposure
Trump extends unemployment benefits, defers payroll tax
Arkansas Attorney General issues statement on lawsuits against NRA
Livestock illness hitting Midwest has sickened animals in Missouri
Video
Fatal crash in Barry County leaves one dead, one injured