Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Regional News
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Kids Read School Menus
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
As deer activity increases, so must drivers’ caution
Oklahoma woman in pickup shot in thigh by Labrador puppy
Troubled St. Louis area daycare calls it quits
Kansas mom sentenced to prison in death of son, 2, who refused to eat hot dog
Video
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
KOLRful Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Border Report Tour
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
Interactive Radar
Report It
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
The Big Game
SEC Football
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
1st and 10 Week Six Part Two, Oct. 4th
Top Stories
1st and 10 Week Six Part One, Oct. 4th
Fair Grove after revenge at rival Strafford
Falcons fly by Kickapoo 26-21 in 51st rivalry game
Evangel looks to overcome bad call
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
22-caliber gun
Oklahoma woman in pickup shot in thigh by Labrador puppy