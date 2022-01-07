Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
24°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Boomtown
St. Louis News
Kansas City News
National News
Lone Star NYE
Washington DC
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Crime Traveler
Crime
Cassidy Rainwater
Coronavirus
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
Report It
Entertainment
Putting the Ozarksfirst
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
COVID-19 in Springfield: Health Department sees record one-day case total
The Missouri Job Center is looking for solutions to the shortage of truck drivers
Ground beef recalled in 7 states
FDA reduces wait for Moderna booster to 5 months
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Kobe & Belle
Video
Top Stories
Friday, January 7 Morning Forecast
Video
Thursday, January 6 Overnight Forecast
Video
Thursday, January 6 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, January 5 Evening Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
Ozarks High School Sports
NFL
Pro-Football Challenge
Fantasy Football Express
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
China 2022
Auto Race Challenge
Top Stories
Link wins opener in SWMO Prep Invitational
Video
T of C bracket set, Fighting Irish last second addition
Video
Valor rallies past Park Pirates
Video
Mosley buzzer beater three sinks Bradley 71-69
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
The Masked Singer
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Springfield’s Remarkable Women
Golden Apple Award
Elite Arms Big Buck Contest
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Extravaganza
Holiday Programming
Springfield Downtown Christmas Parade
Bucket Blitz
Hunger Action Month
Community Calendar
Best of Branson
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Black History Month
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Rescan TV Tutorial
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
About BestReviews
Survivor
Celebrity Corner
Tom and Joy’s Watchlist
Search
Search
Search
Survivor
Ozarks Live – Survivor Season 41: Episodes 9 & 10 with Cami & Blake – 12/1/2021
Video
More Survivor
Survivor
Ozarks Live – Survivor Season 41: Episodes 9 & 10 with Cami & Blake – 12/1/2021
Video
Sam's Club
The Fun List
Hy-Vee What's Cooking
Trending Stories
Mercy Hospital responds to backlash over new masking policy
Video
If you received child tax credits, wait to file taxes
Video
David Koenig confirmed dead after investigators identify human remains found in Branson
School Closings
The Missouri Job Center is looking for solutions to the shortage of truck drivers