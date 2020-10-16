SUPPORT GREAT FUTURES: Here’s how you can donate to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 the KOLR10/Ozarks Fox/Ozarks First family teamed up with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America to “Support Great Futures.”

All day, the two will be partnering to raise money for a great case, namely the children of our Ozarks community.

Want to know how to donate? There are a couple ways.

Text Your Donation

By texting “supportgreatfutures” to 243725, you can directly impact the lives of so many kids benefitting from Boys and Girls Clubs Services.

DONATE ONLINE

Head over to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield’s website, and help support these young people, ensuring their futures will be nothing short of great.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE