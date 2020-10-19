Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield launches “Club Blue” for young professionals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Like many non-profits, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield has seen some pretty significant impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization also says it’s lost out on fundraising opportunities.

Despite its losses, the Boys and Girls Club has remained open, providing after-school care and meals to children in the Springfield area. And now it seems it may get some much-needed help.

In the midst of the struggles it’s faced this year, the organization launched Club Blue, an ambassador program tailor-made for those young adults looking to gain community leadership experience.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield gets an extra hand. The participating Club Blue members get a chance to develop their professional skills while improving their community.

It’s easy to get invovled.

Register to volunteer for Club Blue here.