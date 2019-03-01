Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Newsfeed Now
Courageous Conversations
Washington D.C. Bureau
Ozarks FOX
Top Stories
Mercy treated several people for firework injuries this weekend
Top Stories
Taney County fire damaged several cars Sunday night
Road rage caused two arrest in Baxter County
Two arrested, two on the loose after shots fired and pursuit
Holiday traffic deaths triple this year
Watch
Live Stream
Ozarks Live!
Ozarks Fox AM
From the Tailgate
Digital Originals
Nguyen-Win-Situation
Weather
Weather Alerts
School Closings
Daily Weather
Interactive Radar
Storm Preparedness
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Monday, July 8 Morning Forecast
Top Stories
Sunday, July 7 Overnight Forecast
Top Stories
Sunday, July 7 Forecast
Saturday, July 6 Overnight Forecast
Saturday, July 6 Forecast
Friday, July 5 Overnight Forecast
Report It
Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
Springfield Cardinals
College Sports
Golf
Racing
Ozarks High School Sports
Local Sports
Top Stories
USA repeats as World Cup champions, beating Netherlands 2-0
Top Stories
Pro hockey players Sonny Milano and A.J. Greer arrested for assault
Team USA star Alex Morgan says tea-sipping gesture was homage to Sophie Turner
Springfield rallies late in rain delayed contest
Springfield rides big 4th to victory
Living Local
Pet Connection
Community Calendar
Contests / Events
Viewers Club
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers
REPORT IT
Fill out my
online form
.
Nothing Found
It seems we can’t find what you’re looking for. Perhaps searching can help.
Search