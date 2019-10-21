Stec wants last week’s rugged defense to return for Homecoming

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will return home Saturday to face 12th-ranked Northern Iowa Saturday afternoon.

In our Bear Nation report, it’s Homecoming at Missouri State.

And the Bears will be trying to beat the Panthers for the first time since 2005.

Northern Iowa climbed three spots in this week’s FCS Coaches Poll to number 12.

Last week, Missouri State faced number one ranked North Dakota State, and the defense played its best game of the year in the 22-0 loss.

The Bears held the Bison to their lowest point total of the season.

Stec would love to have that same kind of effort Saturday against the Panthers.

“In their mannerism and their work ethic, I didn’t see much of a difference. In this league you are splitting hairs between one and two or ten or whatever number they are. we just have to keep coming week after week after week. This is a fantastic league and your preparation and practice can’t change. It’s going back to that and my theme for this week is consistency, ” said Missouri State coach Dave Steckel.

