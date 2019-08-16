Stec hosts book signing for his work “The Fisherman”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football season is just two weeks away, but head coach Dave Steckel is taking time for some multitasking.

In our Bear Nation report, Stec was at Barnes and Noble Thursday signing copies of his new book “The Fisherman.”

Plenty of Bears fans, coaches and players on hand to get a hand signed copy of the book.

It focuses on how to become a better leader not only in football but in life.

Stec says while he was never a writer in school, and not much a fisherman, but leadership is something he preaches every day.

“You know, we do these leadership classes all the time with the players. We use these 10 traits that we’re constantly talking about. We’ve been doing it for the 3-4 years since I’ve been here. It kind of came together after my first year. I wanted to preach leadership to them. I think no matter who you are. If you’re the CEO at Ameritrade or a football coach or you’re an athlete just trying to better at stuff, I think it’s for all walks of life,” said Stec.

Bears LB Mcneece Egbim: “New York Times seller. Best seller (laughs).”

Bears LB Angelo Garbutt: “It’s great to know that our coach is out here writing books, talking about leadership, trying to preach to kids younger than us.”

