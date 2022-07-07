SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two Springfield Cardinals will represent the organization and play for the National League in the Future’s All-Star game.

The future’s game is part of the Major League Baseball All-Star weekend. The All-Star game will be held in Los Angeles on July 19th.

Shortstop Masyn Winn and third baseman Jordan Walker have been invited to the future’s game.

Masyn Winn was promoted to AA in late May.

The shortstop is hitting .297 with seven homers and 35 RBI to go with his 22 stolen bases.

Winn is the number four St. Louis Cardinals prospect.

Jordan Walker started the Minor League season in Springfield.

The third baseman is hitting .310 with seven homers and 31 RBI. Walker has 15 stolen bases to his credit this season.

Walker is the top prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

Last year the future’s game switched to the National League versus the American League.

It had been the United States prospects against the world.