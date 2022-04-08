SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It’s Opening Day for the Springfield Cardinals! Here’s what fans should expect for this game including a win.

Following a month of spring training in Jupiter, Florida, the Cardinals are home against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Hammons Field.

Some updates for this year before you go:

A Clear Bag Policy will be enforced – All bags are subject to search and only clear bags (approx. 6″x12″x12″) will be permitted, with the exception of diaper bags (with accompanying baby) or designated medical bags. They will be giving away 4,000 Clear Cardinals bags, courtesy of Mercy.

Cashless Stadium – In 2021, Hammons Field introduced a new cashless system. Following the model of stadiums and arenas throughout the country, the result of the cashless system was decreased time spent waiting in line. Fans are invited to use credit cards, debit cards, or Springfield Cardinals Gift Cards.

Free parking at OTC and Charitable Parking at Price Cutter – Ozarks Technical Community College offers free parking for fans. In addition, the Price Cutter on the corner of National Avenue and St. Louis Street will also continue helping the community by offering $5 parking with all money going to charities involved in the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

A new addition to this year’s ballpark is the Superior Rents Cheap Seats. These seats will be located in Section A, formerly known as The Nest, and will allow fans the opportunity to enjoy the game from great stadium seats for the same price as a General Admission ticket, creating one of the best values in the ballpark!

To purchase tickets you can go here.

Manager Jose Leger is looking forward to his second season at the Springfield Cardinals helm.

“After being here last year, it’s just a matter of being on familiar ground. Last year everything was new to me. We were so limited to access to different places. We had to get the players in different groups at certain times. We weren’t allowed to be here early. So all the limitations we had last year we don’t have this year. I have more room to play with. And work with the guys to prepare them for the year,” said Leger.

After three games with NW Arkansas, the Redbirds will play against the Arkansas Travelers and the Tulsa Drillers. Here’s a look at the 2022 season schedule.