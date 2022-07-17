SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One final game before a four-day All-Star break.

Both teams showcased the power at the plate.

Tulsa won a thriller 16-14 on Sunday night at Hammons Field in Springfield.

It’s the first time this season the Springfield Cardinals lost a game it lead after the seventh inning.

Matt Koperniak got it started with an RBI single to left that scored Mike Antico to put Springfield up 1-0.

Antico, a known bag-thief, recorded his 50th stolen base of the season becoming the first Cardinals’ minor league player to do so since 2015.

Tulsa responded with three in the second, followed with the Cardinals scoring two in the bottom half to settle in at 3-3.

Then it went bananas.

In the fifth, a Justin Yurchak single followed by a Brandon Lewis three-run home run put the Drillers up 7-3.

Going into the game, Springfield was 8-22 on the season when giving up at least seven runs.

But they didn’t trail for long.

Nick Dunn opened the scoring with an RBI double that scored Koperniak to bring it to 7-4.

A Nick Raposo reach-on-error and Roberto Baldoquin single each brought in a run to all-of-a-sudden make it a one-run game.

A wild pitch tied it, then Justin Toerner smacked his second AA home run of the season, a two-run home run that brought the score to 9-7 and capped a 6-run inning.

Brandon Lewis leveled the playing field with one swing of the bat in the seventh, sending a two-run home run to left center to make it 9-9.

Toerner then singled in the seventh to make Springfield the first team to reach double-digits.

It’s the second time this season the Cardinals have scored 10 or more runs in back-to-back games, joining the first Saturday and Sunday of the season.

But the Drillers pieced together a seven-run 8th inning to reclaim a 16-12 advantage.

The Texas League is off until Thursday, the Cardinals will pick back up with a three game series at Northwest Arkansas.