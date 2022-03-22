SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Cardinals baseball tickets for individual games for the 2022 season is now available.

The Springfield Cardinals’ home opener will be on Friday, April 8th against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Hammons Field.

To purchase tickets you can go here.

After three games with NW Arkansas, the Redbirds will play against the Arkansas Travelers and the Tulsa Drillers. Here’s a look at the 2022 season schedule.

Although the Major League Baseball lockout has caused regular season cancelations, it will not affect Springfield Cardinals’ season.

“Right now, the situation is very unfortunate for all fans,” said Dan Reiter, Vice President and General Manager of the Springfield Cardinals. “I don’t think anyone wants to be in that situation, but right now we’re staying hyper-focused on what happens in Springfield. The minor league season is a go.”