SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Cardinals season is set to begin in less than a week on May 4, but it might be hard to get a ticket to go see them.

Springfield Cardinals General Manager Dan Reiter posted on Twitter there is a limited number of tickets with only around 300 seats per game available.

If you’re excited for @Sgf_Cardinals baseball then I’d recommend getting tickets at 12pm Thursday. ONLY May tickets are going on sale. There are ONLY about 300 seats per game available. A few more in the grass, but options are already limited, so get them while you can. — Dan Reiter (@BabyBirdsGM) April 29, 2021

He says in the post these tickets are only for the month of May.

The tickets will be going on sale at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021. You can click here to learn more about purchasing tickets.