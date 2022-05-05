SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued to dodge raindrops Thursday night.

And continued their series against Northwest Arkansas.

Earlier in the day, the St. Louis Cardinals named Springfield’s Moises Gomez as it’s minor player of the month for April.

Minor league baseball also named him the Texas League player of the month.

Thursday night, Gomez and his Springfield teammates squared off with the Naturals.

And Gomez would not disappoint, he rips this shot deep to right center, way up on the berm, his 14th of the season, it’s 5-2 Springfield.

But Northwest Arkansas would roar back, Brhet Bewley takes this deep to left into the bullpen, a solo shot, it’s 5-3.

Next batter is Tucker Bradley and he launches this rocket to right, bounces off the clubhouse, back to back jacks, it’s 5-4 no love for Bradley in the dugout.

Later in the sixth, Northwest Arkansas’s Seuly Matias singles to left, Maikel Garcia scores and we’re all tied up at five runs apiece.

Nats not done in that sixth, Nate Eaton fly ball to center, Jonah Davis loses it in the lights, Robbie Glendinning scores and Northwest Arkansas is on top 6-5.

And the Naturals beat the baby birds 9-6.