Drillers snap Springfield win streak despite Plummer’s continued success

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While Springfield outfielder Nick Plummer’s hot streak continued Saturday, the Cardinals’ win streak did not.

Springfield gave up six runs in the first two innings in a 9-5 loss against visiting Tulsa, snapping a season-high six game win streak for the Cardinals.

Plummer, however, continues to play well following his three home run performance on Thursday.

The St. Louis 2015 first round pick notched a pair of RBI’s including another home run in the loss.

Springfield will wrap up its home series with Tulsa on Sunday with a 6:00 pm first pitch.