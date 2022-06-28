SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the most electric bats to come through Hammons Field is on the move.

On Tuesday, the Cardinals announced that Moises Gomez has earned a promotion to join AAA’s Memphis Redbirds.

In just a half-season this summer, Gomez hit 23 home runs, which is tied for fifth most in a single-season in Springfield’s history.

His 23 home runs this season also leads all of Minor League Baseball.

He leaves the team as the leader in runs, hits, RBI, batting average, slugging percentage and OPS.

The Springfield Cardinals open a six-game series with Wichita on Tuesday. The Cardinals enter the second half opener on a six-game win streak.