Zo excited about Tiger recruits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Cuonzo Martin’s first head coaching job was here at Missouri State.

It’s already been eight years since he got his big break.

It’s year three in Columbia for Cuonzo.

The Porters are both gone, but he likes the new class coming in – including four-star St. Louis guard Mario McKinney.

He just completed a Class 3 three-peat here in Springfield.

“He’s a winner. And I think that’s one thing that at times you take for granted in recruiting. He’s won a lot of basketball games. So he doesn’t really understand what it means to lose games. He brings that energy and passion to win games. You can see on display when he’s working out with our guys,” said Martin.