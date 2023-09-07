SPRINGFIELD–We always hear the phrase “it’s not how you start it’s how you finish.” Which certainly applies to the high school football season. But heading into week three without a win on your resume is like playing from behind, unless you’re Patrick Mahomes, the odds of success aren’t in your favor.

And right now no team in the Ozarks understands that better than the 0-2 Hillcrest Hornets. They welcomed 1-1 West Plains to the gridiron this evening.

Late first quarter, Zizzers up 3-0 until they add 7 to it with this short yardage touchdown by junior quarterback Isaiah Jones.

Early 2nd quarter, it looks like a reverse angle of the last play, but it’s not. Jones with plunges across the goal line for a 2nd qb sneak. 17-0 West Plains.

Couple minutes later, Zizzers break out the air assault. Jones lobs it to Briggs Hughston who makes a great back shoulder grab. At 6’6, I’d throw his way all day too.

Finally, with just under 3 minutes til halftime, Jones accounts for his 4th touchdown with this toss to Rhett Erickson! That made it 31-0 at intermission, and it only got more lopsided as West Plains rolls to victory.