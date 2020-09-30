Zizzers sweep Glendale in prep volleyball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school volleyball, Glendale hosting West Plains.

Third set, Zizzers already up 2-nothing looking for the sweep.

Up 5-4, Mackenzie Brunson gets one to make it a two point gap.

Glendale would hold strong.

Bri Winters catches West Plains off guard.

Zizzers can’t keep it in play.

Glendale would tie it up.

But West Plains pulls away in the end.

Myah Mayfield serving and clipping one off the top of the net and dropping it on the other side.

As the Zizzers win set three 25-15 for a 3-nothing sweep of Glendale.