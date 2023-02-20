BOLIVAR, Mo–Girls high school basketball Monday night, 17-win West Plains, ranked sixth in the state in Class 5 at 18-win Bolivar.

Pick up the action in the third quarter, Drew Harris with the steal, the layup’s too strong, but Olivia Lawson is there to clean it up, West Plains was up by 30.

Then the inbounds to Lawson, she swishes the turnaround jumper from the block, it’s 52-19 Zizzers.

Bolivar trying to keep pace, the three is off the mark, but Kami Bryan is there for the board and the bucket, still down 55-21.

West Plains too strong, Allyssa Joyner all alone and knocks down the three from the top of the arc, she finished with 21.

The Zizzers win 72-30, West Plains is 9-0 in the Ozark Conference.