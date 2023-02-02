SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school basketball Thursday night, 16-5 Kickapoo hosting 13-7 West Plains.

And Kickapoo had a lead, but the Zizzers stormed back in the second quarter, Kaylea Dixon swishes the 15 footer, and it’s a two point game.

The Lady Chiefs with the skip pass to Miya Nieto for the easy two, 24-20 Kickapoo.

West Plains Dixon was on fire, she knocks down this three pointer and it’s a one point game.

Then the Zizzer defense forces the turnover, down to Olivia Lawson over to Dixon for the layup.

And West Plains wins a close one 47-44.