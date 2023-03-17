SPRINGFIELD– The West Plains girls basketball team were trying to make an appearance in the Class 5 State Championship game for a second straight year.

To do that, they had to get through Lutheran St. Charles.

But that would be easier said than done because the Cougars had Jordan Speiser, and she was on fire from the outside.

Her triple early in the first made it, 8-2 Lutheran.

Under a minute to go in the quarter, the Zizzers Allyssa Joyner gets the layup to fall, West Plains trailed by six after one.

Midway through the second, Speiser buries her third three of the half, Cougars extend their lead to a dozen.

Inside three minutes, Lutheran in transition, Speiser from the wing, she is the team leader with 57 three pointers in the regular season.

Speiser made 6 of 8 threes in the first half to push Lutheran to a 20-point lead at the half and they go on to beat West Plains 71-50.