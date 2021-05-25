Ziegenbein leads four Bears with All-Valley honors

ST LOUIS, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will take a five game winning streak into Tuesday night’s Valley conference post season tournament.

In our Bear Nation report, Keith Guttin’s troops will play Valparaiso in Carbondale.

Missouri State swept Valpo this past weekend and has never lost to Valparaiso.

Also today four Bears were named to the Missouri Valley All-Conference team.

Leading the way was relief pitcher Trey Ziegenbein.

Ziegenbein is 8-1 coming up of the bullpen this season with a 3.64 earned run average.

The right hander is a junior out of Blue Springs, Missouri.

Catcher Drake Baldwin made second team All-Valley.

Baldwin’s a sophomore who hit .285 with four homers.

And second baseman Mason Hull and third baseman Grant Wood both made the All-Defensive team for the Valley.