Your fishing pictures on KOLR10 sports

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Starting Friday and running for the next two and a half months were going to show off your fishing pictures during our lake reports.

We’ll talk about conditions on area lakes, and what’s biting, but the best part is your fishing pictures.

No that’s not me.

And no you don’t have to wear a tie to have your picture on TV.

Just e-mail the picture to me dlucy@kolr10.com.

Please include your name, or the name of your kids or grandkids in the photo.

Let me know what kind of fish it is, how long, how much did it weigh and where you caught it.

Again we start this Friday.