MOLINE, Ill–Beth Cunningham’s Missouri State Lady Bears tipped off Hoops in the Heartland Thursday afternoon.

The fifth-seeded Lady Bears facing Bradley.

The Braves finished in last place during the regular season.

The Lady Bears swept Bradley during the regular season.

And Mo State took advantage of its size inside, the look to Kennedy Taylor, she hits the turnaround jumper 10-2.

Then Izzy Delarue with the stop and pop three pointer, the Lady Bears were out to a 15-4 lead.

Second quarter, nice passing to Jade Masogayo in the lane, 29-16.

Then it’s Taylor again with the board and the bucket, the Lady Bear youngsters playing strong.

Taylor finished with 16 points.

Third quarter, Masogayo with the steal, gives it up, gets it back for the layup, two of her game high 19 points.

Then Paige Rocca with the three pointer, Lady Bears by 20.

And Missouri State wins its 20th game of the season 71-53.

The Lady Bears get Drake in Friday’s quarterfinals.