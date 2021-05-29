Young’s standout performance not enough for Kickapoo in quarterfinal defeat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Kickapoo Girls Soccer goalkeeper Chloe Young was a force for the Chiefs Saturday, but not enough to earn the win in a 2-1 state quarterfinal loss to Lee’s Summit West.

Young kept the visiting Titans scoreless through a first half that saw West dominating the possession and chances.

Lee’s Summit West finally punched through to start the 2nd half with a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes.

The Titans nearly added a third on a penalty kick, but Young again made the save for Kickapoo to keep the score 2-0.

The Chiefs looked to take advantage, finally finding the back of the net on a header from Sabrina Jones with just five minutes left in the game.

Kickapoo, however, was unable to find a second score as they fell to the Titans 2-1.

The Chiefs end their season with a 21-4 record.