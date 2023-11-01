SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears hit the hardwood Wednesday night at Great Southern Bank Arena.

It’s Beth Cunningham’s second season at the helm.

And Wednesday was the team’s only exhibition game of the new season.

The Lady Bears welcoming division two Missouri Western to GSB Arena.

The Griffons won 24 games a year ago.

And looked in mid-season form, senior Mary Fultz with the basket, the Griffons were up 10-4.

The Lady Bears chipped away, Paige Rocca with the jumper, it’s a five point deficit.

Then freshman Kyrah Daniels into the lane, Mo State down by two at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Bears would catch Mo Western in the second quarter, Angel Scott with the corner three, and it’s 17-16 Missouri State.

The Lady Bears tried to stay in front, Indya Green into the lane, she spins and hits the jumper, Mo State was up 24-16.

Another newcomer is Lacy Stokes, the Mt Vernon product takes it into the lane, and the scoop shot, 28-26 Lady Bears.

But Missouri Western would beat Missouri State 65-57.