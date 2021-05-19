Yepez hits grand slam for Springfield in suspended game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals and Northwest Arkansas Naturals resumed their series Wednesday night.

The Royals sent Adalberto Mondesi to Hammons Field for more rehab time because of expected rain at Triple AAA.

Meanwhile, Nolan Gorman made his first start at second base after playing the first two weeks at third.

And early work for him as Mondesi hits a sharper grounder to Gorman, he makes the play to first for the out.

Bottom of the first, bases loaded, and Juan Yepez unloads them with a towering drive to left, it curves around the foul pole for a grand slam, his second homer of the year, Springfield up 4-nothing.

Next batter, Alec Burleson, made his Double-AA debut Tuesday, hits his first Double-AA home run Wednesday night, back to back jacks, the Cardinals are up 5-nothing.

Gorman trying to add to that total as he sends a shot out to left, but Brewer Hicklen tracks it down and kisses the bullpen fence, still 5-nothing.

But the Nats rallied to tie it up at 5 and the game went into a rain delay in the seventh and was suspended.