LEBANON, Mo. – Lebanon Yellowjackets making the trip south to visit the Glendale Falcons.

The Yellowjackets are looking to stay perfect in the conference sitting at 5-0.

While the Falcons are trying to win their fourth game in the past five games.

Sophomore Carter Harrell dropped 20 points to try to end Lebanon’s perfect conference record.

But Lebanon would come out on top winning 73-56.

Yellowjackets’ senior Quenton Shelton scored 25 points to lead them to the win.