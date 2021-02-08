Yadie’s back for the St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS, Mo–The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday night that they’re bringing catcher Yadier Molina back for an 18th season.

It’s a one year contract, terms were not immediately announced.

Molina made the announcement on instagram Monday night, sharing video of his career with the words “I’m back” at the end.

Molina has spent his entire career in a Cardinals uniform.

Only two players have been a Cardinal longer, Stan Musial and Lou Brock.

Molina is a nine time all-star and hit .262 with four homers and 16 RBI in the covid shortened season.

The 38-year old is a .281 career hitter and throws out 40 percent of baserunners trying to steal.