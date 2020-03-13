XFL will not finish the 2020 regular season

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – FEBRUARY 22: A general interior view of CenturyLink Field with the XFL midfield logo after the game between the Seattle Dragons and the Dallas Renegades at CenturyLink Field on February 22, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. The Dallas Renegades topped the Seattle Dragons, 24-12. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

STAMFORD, Conn. — According to a statement released by the XFL’s Twitter account, the XFL will not be playing its regular-season games.

All players will still be paid their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season.

Ticket holders will be given refunds or credit to future games, according to the statement.

The XFL is still committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years.

The St. Louis BattleHawks is one of the eight teams in the XFL.

The BattleHawks are 3-2 on the season and were heading to Tampa Bay to play the Vipers this Saturday, March 14.