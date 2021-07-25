Wu wins 2021 PCCC with record tying performance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — 25-year old Dylan Wu and 31-year old Alex Kang teed off the Charity Championship tied for the lead at 20-under par.

To that point, it had been a record setting Charity Championship with golfers tying their career lows in each and every round.

The record low score for championship was back in 2006 when Doug Labelle won with a 27-under total.

That was well within striking distance for the pros on championship Sunday.

Wu started red hot with a birdie on his first hole.

He was working with his brother Jeremy on the bag, and the duo birdied three of the first four holes, including this long birdie on four to go to 23-under.

”He’s been great,” Wu said. “For me having him on the bag gave me a little more confidence in my own ability to call my own shots. And play my game.”

Wu birdied eight to get to 25-under as the field tried to catch up, but failed to get close.

Jake knapp missed a birdie on nine and stayed five back and Austin Smotherman bogeyed nine to fall seven off the pace.

Kang had only one birdie through seven holes and found himself in the sand on eight.

“I just didn’t get out to a good start,” Kang said. “It wasn’t really nerves, I just wasn’t it too close. Maybe it was nerves.”

While the field couldn’t slow Wu down, mother nature did.

Right when the Chicago native started the back nine a thunderstorm blew through Highland Springs holding things up for two and a half hours.

“A lot of my buddies were just saying the round will probably be canceled,” Wu said. “I don’t want to hear this because I have a five shot lead right now. I don’t want to go into a playoff or something like that. We just kept it chill.”

After the delay, Wu was looking at an eagle putt, but he leaves it short.

The tap in birdie moved him to 26-under.

Two groups ahead was Taylor Moore who put the pressure on late.

The Arkansas Razorback laced together six straight birdies to move to 24-under.

On 18 he birdied but it wasn’t enough and he finished at 25-under.

“Yeah, I think i got within two or three of him,” Moore said. “I think i had three looks coming in on 16, 17 and 18. I hit a couple of good putts that just didn’t go in.”

On 18 the only question for wu was could he get the record.

He missed by one.

His par capped a 27 under par tournament.

Dylan wu wins the $108,000 first place check and a spot on next season’s regular PGA tour.

”Just for all the hard work to finally pay off this week,” Wu said. “Playing in the final group for the first time. Having the lead for the first time going into the final round. And to do it at a place where you have to shoot really really low and make a lot of birdies always feels great too. I’m just really really happy.”