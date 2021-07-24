Wu, Kang lead field as scores near record-lows at PCCC

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Round three at a golf tournament is famously known as moving day.

Everyone shooting low scores to set themselves up for championship Sunday.

But the Price Cutter Charity Championship is already known for low scores.

Last year 21-under was the winning score, but with some favorable conditions allowing the course to play more getable, that number wouldn’t even give you a comfortable lead after day 3.

The leaders teeing off this afternoon, but before their golf ball would see a tee box, they would lose the lead.

Thanks in part to former Razorback and last week’s winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, Taylor Moore, he birdied the par-5 11th to give him a one-stroke lead on the field. He would finish at 15 under and tied for 8th.

Dylan Wu took advantage of the course the most.

His 9-under round propelled him to 20-under par as he walked off 18 with the clubhouse lead.

“Playing here in Springfield, this is my third time playing this course, it’s always going to be kind of a shootout,” Wu said. “Definitely going to feel the nerves tomorrow. Whether I am in the lead, or close to the lead, playing in the final group probably. It’s my first time doing it so it’s going to be a fun experience. No matter what happens I am going to learn a lot from it, and it should be a fun day.”

Austin Smotherman was in the penultimate group of the day, but he got hot as his front-nine concluded.

He sank a long birdie on 8 to get him to 16-under par, then dropped in another birdie on 9 to give him a share of the lead at 17-under.

Then after a bogey on 10, he gets up and down on 11 for his third birdie in four holes.

But right behind him was Alex Kang.

Going through the same portion of the course, he birdied 8 to regain the lead from Smotherman, and did the same thing on 11, which dropped him down to 19-under par.

Kang would also close on a birdie to get him to 20 under and a share of the lead.

“You have to shoot such a low score so you aren’t really thinking about protecting the lead, you are just still attacking pins and not leaving putts short,” Kang said. “You aren’t really feeling it as much, but I’m sure I’ll feel it tomorrow. I’m not sure, to be honest, I have no idea. I feel like someone could go out there and shoot 10-under par. You just have to be patient and stay in the moment and keep making birdies.”

The tournament record is 27-under par, which Doug Labelle accomplished back in 2006.

During that tournament, Labelle was -19 after his third round.

Also of note, the past 11 Korn Ferry Tour winners have come from the final grouping.