WTT to play 2020 season in one location

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Lasers will get an opportunity to defend their World TeamTennis championship.
But the 2020 season will have a completely different look.
WTT Chief Executive Officer Carlos Silva announced Monday that the nine teams will gather in one city in mid-July and then play out the three week season.
WTT says this is the only way to protect the players and the game officials from the covid-19 pandemic.
Lasers General Manager Paul Nahon says Springfield would love to host the league.
WTT will announce the location later this month.