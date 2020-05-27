WTT, Lasers off to the Greenbrier

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Lasers will have an opportunity to play for a three-peat.

World TeamTennis made it official Tuesday.

There will be a 2020 season and it will be in one location in West Virginia.

“The Greenbrier in West Virginia”

For World TeamTennis, West Virginia is almost heaven.

So much so that the pro league will make Mountain Mama its home base for 2020.

“It should be a real unique experience to have all the players together for three weeks,” said Lasers General Manager Paul Nahon.

The Greenbrier in West Virginia is one of the nation’s top sports resorts.

It has more than 700 rooms on its 11,000 acre campus.

In addition to a 2,500 seat outdoor tennis stadium, the Greenbrier will build a temporary indoor court as a backup.

Following Covid-19 regulations, 500 fans will be able to watch the matches at the outdoor stadium.

Nahon:”We’ll follow the protocols. And try to quarantine everybody within a tight group. There are actually medical facilities on site there too. There will be testing. They’ll be going the extra mile to make everyone’s safe.”

After a two week quarantine, the plan is for three matches a day starting July 12th.

The top four teams will advance to the playoffs with the championship match August second.

All the matches will be broadcast either on-line or through the CBS Sports Network.

The championship match will be on KOLR 10.

There are nine teams in World TeamTennis this season, and the Springfield Lasers are one of the oldest franchises and the two time defending champions.

“But overall they’re ready to get back on the courts. I think the players are comfortable with what’s going on,” said Nahon.

J.L de Jager will be coaching his 13th season with the Lasers.

Jean Julien Rojer is in his fourth season with Springfield.

Also making the trip to West Virginia will be Robert Lindstedt, Mitchell Krueger, Olga Govortsova and Hayley Carter.

The move to the mountains will cost Springfield eight home matches but that won’t hurt the franchise that much.

Nahon:”The league knowing that they were taking away from our revenue earning potential actually stepped up and were contributing very strongly to what would typically hit our balance sheets.”

The Lasers won their first King cup in Philadelphia.

Then followed it up with a victory in Las Vegas last season.

So going to West Virginia shouldn’t be an issue for a three-peat.

“I feel really good about it. I’m very excited and am looking foward to the season ahead,” said Nahon.