WTT, Lasers off to California for 2021 season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Lasers will compete in the upcoming World TeamTennis season.

But for the second straight summer, there will not be any games at the Cooper Tennis Complex.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, last year’s July season was moved to the Greenbrier in West Virginia.

All the teams were bubbled up there for safety.

That worked so well that World TeamTennis decided to do that again.

But this season will be played at Indian Wells, California in November.

Also only five teams will play out the season.

The Springfield Lasers, Orange County Breakers, San Diego Aviators, Chicago Smash and the defending champion New York Empire will compete in the team tennis format.

Springfield won back to back titles in 2018 and 2019 and this season will be the 25th year of World TeamTennis for the Springfield Lasers.

WTT hopes to resume its normal July season with matches in franchise cities in 2022.