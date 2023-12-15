SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Good news and bad news for Missouri State football coach Ryan Beard Friday night.

The good news, first team All-Valley player Raylen Sharpe says he’ll return to the Bears.

But later Friday night, another player says he’s leaving.

Earlier in the evening, the wide receiver posted on his social media that he was going to stay at Missouri State.

Two weeks ago, Sharpe entered the transfer portal.

He says this next run is going to inspire you.

The picture shows him in a Missouri State uniform with “I’m back” on his jersey.

The junior from Texas set a new school record with 73 catches for more than 900 yards and scored seven touchdowns for the Bears this past season.

Sharpe was named first team All-Valley.

And he was named to All-American teams.

A few hours later the quarterback who threw those passes to Sharpe, Jordan Pachot announced on his social media that he is entering the transfer portal.